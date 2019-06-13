Arsenal Star Is Dream Signing For AC Milan, Deal Rated Tough To Do

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan want to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, but the deal is claimed to be considered tough to pull off.



The Rossoneri are looking to reshape their squad over the course of the summer transfer window and are targeting signings in a variety of positions.











For midfield, Torriera has emerged as AC Milan's dream summer signing, according to Sky Italia.



But as Arsenal have no intention of letting the midfielder go just a year after signing him from Sampdoria, the Rossoneri see the deal as a very difficult one to do.





The Italian giants would need Arsenal to be willing to play ball and there appears to be little chance at present of that situation playing out.







The Gunners have the Uruguay international under contract until the summer of 2023.



He clocked up a whopping 50 appearances across all competitons under Unai Emery for the club last season, impressing with his work rate and fighting spirit.





Torreira made 71 appearances in Serie A during his time in Italy and shone at Sampdoria.



