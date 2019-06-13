Aston Villa Agree Fee For Wesley, Beat Newcastle To Brazilian

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Club Brugge for the signature of Newcastle United target Wesley this summer.



The 22-year-old striker impressed in the Belgian top flight last season, scoring 13 goals and also netted a couple of strikes in the Champions League for Club Brugge.











There was interest in the striker this summer from the Premier League, with Newcastle keen, while abroad, Lazio wanted to take Wesley to Italy.



But the Magpies and Lazio have beaten to his signature from newly promoted Premier League outfit Aston Villa, who are on the verge of signing him in the coming days.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Midlands club have worked out an agreement with Club Brugge and have also thrashed out personal terms with the player.







Aston Villa have agreed to pay a club record fee of €25m to Club Brugge in order to take Wesley to Villa Park.



They have also agreed a contract with the striker and he will sign a five-year contract with Aston Villa after he completes a medical with the club.





Once the deal goes through, it will be the most money Club Brugge have ever received from a player sale.

