XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/06/2019 - 14:12 BST

Aston Villa Agree Fee For Wesley, Beat Newcastle To Brazilian

 




Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Club Brugge for the signature of Newcastle United target Wesley this summer.

The 22-year-old striker impressed in the Belgian top flight last season, scoring 13 goals and also netted a couple of strikes in the Champions League for Club Brugge.  

 



There was interest in the striker this summer from the Premier League, with Newcastle keen, while abroad, Lazio wanted to take Wesley to Italy.

But the Magpies and Lazio have beaten to his signature from newly promoted Premier League outfit Aston Villa, who are on the verge of signing him in the coming days.
 


According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Midlands club have worked out an agreement with Club Brugge and have also thrashed out personal terms with the player.



Aston Villa have agreed to pay a club record fee of €25m to Club Brugge in order to take Wesley to Villa Park.

They have also agreed a contract with the striker and he will sign a five-year contract with Aston Villa after he completes a medical with the club.
 


Once the deal goes through, it will be the most money Club Brugge have ever received from a player sale. 
 