06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/06/2019 - 15:46 BST

Besiktas Identify Everton Winger As Fitting Bill

 




Turkish giants Besiktas are showing serious interest in Everton winger Ademola Lookman.

Black Eagles coach Abdullah Avci has run the rule over Lookman and there has been a positive report presented to the club's transfer committee, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT SPOR.  

 



Lookman was involved in Marco Silva's plans this season, featuring in as many as 21 league matches, though the majority of his outings came from the bench.

Besiktas want to strengthen their squad over the source of the summer and Avci expects reinforcements to arrive.
 


The Turkish club are tipped to try to do a deal to take Lookman to Istanbul, but it remains to be seen if Everton will play ball.



Besiktas are hoping to make signings well in advance of their pre-season training camp and Avci would like Lookman to be part of the group.

Everton snapped Lookman up from Charlton Athletic in 2017. 
 


The wide-man has played his football outside England before and spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan in Germany with RB Leipzig.   
 