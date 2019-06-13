Borussia Dortmund Mull Move For Arsenal Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund are considering making a move for Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny during the summer transfer window.



The 33-year-old defender has a year left on his current contract with Arsenal and is considering leaving the club ahead of next season.











The Frenchman is said to be seeking a new challenge and has numerous suitors in his native France, where Rennes have already tabled an approach for the defender this summer.



But despite his advancing years, Koscielny remains a popular player amongst big clubs in Europe and there are suggestions he could field offers from Germany as well.





According to German daily Bild, Dortmund are assessing the possibility of taking the Frenchman to the Westfalenstadion this summer.







Dortmund are worried about the lack of experience in their backline, which consists of talented but young defenders such as Manuel Akanji and Abdou Diallo.



Koscielny has emerged as a player who could add much-needed experience to the Dortmund squad and possibly guide the young defenders.





Bayern Leverkusen have also been linked with an interest in the Arsenal defender this summer.

