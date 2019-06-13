XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/06/2019 - 20:57 BST

Callum Hudson-Odoi Still Wants Bayern Munich Move But Germany Trip Not To Sign

 




Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to want to join Bayern Munich, but his trip to Germany has nothing to do with a transfer being on the verge of going through.

Hudson-Odoi put a photograph on social media which showed his bags packed at the airport, along with a plane emoji and an emoji of the German flag.

 



Talk of a move to Bayern Munich instantly sprung up, but Hudson-Odoi is on his way to Germany to attend the wedding of team-mate Antonio Rudiger.

While the wedding is the reason for his flight to Berlin, according to German daily Bild, Hudson-Odoi continues to want to join Bayern Munich.
 


Bayern Munich tried to sign the Chelsea star in January, but found the Blues unwilling to do business.



He is entering the last year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea have been hoping he will pen an extension.

However the winger, who is currently injured with an Achilles tear, continues to hold out for a switch to Bayern Munich.
 


With Chelsea currently operating under a transfer ban and just having sold Eden Hazard, the jury is out on whether they will also sell Hudson-Odoi.

 

 