Callum Hudson-Odoi Still Wants Bayern Munich Move But Germany Trip Not To Sign

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to want to join Bayern Munich, but his trip to Germany has nothing to do with a transfer being on the verge of going through.



Hudson-Odoi put a photograph on social media which showed his bags packed at the airport, along with a plane emoji and an emoji of the German flag.











Talk of a move to Bayern Munich instantly sprung up, but Hudson-Odoi is on his way to Germany to attend the wedding of team-mate Antonio Rudiger.



While the wedding is the reason for his flight to Berlin, according to German daily Bild, Hudson-Odoi continues to want to join Bayern Munich.





Bayern Munich tried to sign the Chelsea star in January, but found the Blues unwilling to do business.







He is entering the last year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea have been hoping he will pen an extension.



However the winger, who is currently injured with an Achilles tear, continues to hold out for a switch to Bayern Munich.





With Chelsea currently operating under a transfer ban and just having sold Eden Hazard, the jury is out on whether they will also sell Hudson-Odoi.



