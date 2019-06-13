Celtic Make Approach For Leeds United and Rangers Linked Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have touched base over signing Rangers and Leeds United linked 18-year-old defensive midfielder Luca Connell, according to Sky Sports News.



The young Irishman broke into the Bolton Wanderers first team squad this season and made ten appearances in the Championship for the Trotters.











The defensive midfielder made his mark during his limited appearances and has not been short of interest, with clubs from Leeds to Celtic, to Rangers all linked with him.



Scottish champions Celtic have decided to act on their interest and are now in contact with Bolton to discuss the possibility of taking the youngster north of the border, as they bid to steal a march on the competition.





It remains to be seen if Celtic can work out a deal to sign Connell and if they can stay a step ahead of the teenager's other suitors.







With Bolton relegated to League One and struggling financially, the Scottish champions could feel they can sign the 18-year-old midfielder at a good price as he is out of contract this summer.



Connell recently trained with the Republic of Ireland's senior squad and impressed boss Mick McCarthy.





He has been tipped for big things and it remains to be seen where Connell is playing his football when the new season rolls out.

