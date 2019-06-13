Crystal Palace Linked Timothy Castagne Stresses Atalanta Priority

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace target Timothy Castagne has opened up on his desire to play in the Premier League, but insists extending his stay with Atalanta remains his priority.



The Belgian defender was an integral member of the Atalanta side which qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history this season.











Castagne impressed thoroughly under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini in Bergamo, as Atalanta finished third in Serie A, ahead of the likes of AC Milan, Inter and Roma.



As such, the full-back has emerged as a target for several clubs in Europe during the ongoing summer transfer window.





Napoli have made contact with Atalanta, while Celtic have continued to keep a close eye on him after failing to secure a deal during the winter transfer window in January.







Crystal Palace, who view Castagne as a replacement for Manchester United linked Aaron Wan-Bissaka, have also been mooted as a potential destination for him this summer.



And in the wake of the rumours linking him with an exit from Atalanta, Castagne has revealed his desire to compete in the Premier League in the future.





However, the 23-year-old also stressed that extending his stay with Atalanta remains a priority.



“Serie A is a very competitive tournament and I like it, but one day I would like to compete in the Premier League”, Castagne told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



“And on the offers [received until now], I will be honest, in general they are not lacking, but the priority is [to remain with] Atalanta.”



Atalanta, who are not keen on parting ways with Castagne, reserve an option to extend his stay for another year, when his contract expires in 2020.

