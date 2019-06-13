XRegister
13/06/2019 - 14:17 BST

Garry Monk Firm On Birmingham City Future

 




Birmingham City boss Gary Monk has no intention of walking out of the club despite reported issues with the club's owners, according to the BBC.

The Englishman, who took over at St Andrew's last summer, guided Blues to a 17th-placed finish in the Championship during the recently concluded season.  

 



Despite operating under a strict transfer embargo and being hit by a nine-point deduction this term, Monk did a commendable job at the helm for Birmingham City.

However, the relationship between club chairman Xuandong Ren and Monk has hit a new low in recent weeks, following the sale of Jota to rivals Aston Villa.
 


It is believed Monk was opposed to the swap deal involving Jota, who signed for Aston Villa as Gary Gardner moved in the opposite direction to link up with Birmingham City.



As such, Monk has been linked with a shock exit from St Andrew's, amidst difficulties with the current ownership.

But, it is now claimed that Monk is not prepared to walk out of Birmingham City ahead of the upcoming season, despite his issues with the hierarchy.
 


And although Monk wants to continue as manager at St Andrew's, the club could still opt to sack him, should they think the relationship has ventured into an area of irrevocable dispute.

Monk signed a three-and-a-half-year deal when he joined Birmingham City last year.

Blues are scheduled to face all of Swindon Town, Bristol Rovers and Brighton as part of their pre-season preparations next month.   
 