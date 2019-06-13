I’ve Spoken To Issa Diop – Celtic’s Ligue 1 Target Admits Premier League Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic target Christopher Jullien has revealed that playing in the Premier League is his target, revealing he has spoken to former Toulouse star Issa Diop about the English top flight.



The Bhoys are currently on the lookout for reinforcements in defence, after the departure of Dedryck Boyata on a free transfer this summer.











As such, Neil Lennon has identified Jullien as an ideal candidate to replace Boyata at Parkhead during the close season.



Celtic have already initiated contact over the possibility of landing Jullien on a permanent deal, and have shown the Frenchman around their facilities in Glasgow.





And in the wake of the rumours linking him with a switch to Parkhead, Jullien has revealed his desire to play in the Premier League in the future.







The 26-year-old admitted he always wanted to play in the English top flight and concedes he has spoken with Diop, who joined West Ham from Toulouse last summer, about the quality and excitement of the Premier League.



“I have never hid my desire that one day I will be playing in the English Premier League”, Jullien was quoted as saying by the Herald.





“I am friends with Issa Diop at West Ham and he has told me why it's the best league in the world and very exciting to play in.”



Jullien won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup with France in 2013.



He has a contract with Toulouse that expires in the summer of 2021 and Celtic are tipped to have to pay between €8m and €10m to sign him.

