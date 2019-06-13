XRegister
06 October 2018

13/06/2019 - 20:35 BST

Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool Recruitment Department On Different Page Over Ligue 1 Star

 




Liverpool's interest in Lille star Nicolas Pepe is real, with Jurgen Klopp a big admirer of the attacker, it has been claimed in France.

The Reds have been repeatedly linked with Pepe, but it has been suggested in some quarters that the club are not shaping up for a big transfer as they feel they only need minor changes to a squad that won the Champions League earlier this month.

 



But, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Liverpool boss Klopp is genuinely interested in signing Pepe and is 'in love' with him.

It is suggested that Klopp is a big fan of the Ivorian, though he is not on the same page as the club's recruitment department.
 


Liverpool have made an offer for Pepe, which has not convinced Lille, and the French side have received two other big offers, it has been claimed.



Pepe has attracted interest from clubs across Europe and Lille could sell this summer for a big transfer fee.

Whether Liverpool will come up with the money needed to sign him however remains to be seen, especially with there appearing to be an internal disagreement over the need for Pepe.
 


The 24-year-old found the back of the net an impressive 22 times in Ligue 1 over the course of the season and has a contract at the club which has another three years to run.

 