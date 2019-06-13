Juventus Find Agreement, Maurizio Sarri Set To End Chelsea Stint, Blues Want Frank Lampard

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have found an agreement with Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri could sign the papers to seal his exit from the London club on Friday.



The Bianconeri want Sarri to take over in Turin and the former Napoli coach has agreed to answer the call of the Italian champions.











But getting the deal over the line has proven to be tough and Chelsea have been determined to line up a replacement first.



According to Sky Italia, the agreement has now been reached and Juventus will pay minimal compensation to Chelsea to free Sarri.





It is claimed Sarri could sign the papers to seal his release from the Blues on Friday and then he will be in a position to pen a three-year contract with Juventus.







Chelsea are expected to go after Frank Lampard, in charge at Championship side Derby County, as Sarri's replacement at Stamford Bridge.



It is claimed the good relations between Juventus and Chelsea allowed the deal to be unlocked; Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was in London earlier this week.





Matters are now set to move quickly as Sarri heads to take the helm at Juventus, ending his spell at Chelsea after just one season.



