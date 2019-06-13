Juventus Sporting Director Uses London Trip To Work On Swoop For Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici did put in work on the club’s efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier during his trip to London.



The Italian deal-maker was in the English capital on Wednesday to hold talks with Chelsea in Juventus’ continued efforts to buy Maurizio Sarri out of his contract at Stamford Bridge.











The Bianconeri are hopeful that they will soon be able to find an agreement with Chelsea for Sarri’s release and they will have a new coach for next season.



But Paratici also carried out crucial transfer business during his trip to England and even held talks with Manchester United for the possible signing of Paul Pogba.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus sporting director also carried out work in the Italian champions’ attempts to sign Trippier.







Juventus are ready to sell Joao Cancelo this summer and Manchester City are believed to be in talks to sign the Portugal international.



The Bianconeri are seeking a replacement for the Portuguese and the Tottenham full-back has emerged as a potential recruit.





Tottenham are believed to be open to offers for the defender and he has also been linked with a move to Napoli this summer.

