Leeds United Deeply Resistant To Selling Star Player To Aston Villa

Leeds United are deeply resistant to the idea of letting midfielder Kalvin Phillips leave this summer, despite interest from Aston Villa, with Dean Smith's side preparing an offer.



Aston Villa have identified the Leeds academy graduate as one of their top targets as they look to retool their squad for the challenges of the Premier League.











The newly promoted Premier League outfit are said to be preparing a £14m offer for the midfielder this summer and are likely to make a move soon.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are yet to receive an offer for Phillips, though they are preparing themselves for an eventual bid from Aston Villa.





They are aware of Aston Villa’s interest in the player and the club could accept a big money offer for one of their prized assets in the summer to balance the financial books at Elland Road.







But Leeds remain deeply against the proposition of selling Phillips, who is considered one of the pillars of Marcelo Bielsa’s impressive team.



The midfielder was key to Bielsa’s system last season and the Leeds head coach is expected to fight to keep the player at the club next season.





Phillips is claimed to be happy at Leeds as well and wants to continue at the club, but he is still waiting for the Yorkshire giants to offer him improved terms in line with his performances last season.



He is still sitting below the top earners at Leeds despite his pivotal role in Bielsa’s team.

