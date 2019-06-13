Liverpool Consider Scrapping Friendly Due To Norwich Fixture

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are considering calling off their scheduled pre-season friendly against Schalke on 6th August due to its proximity to their first Premier League game of the campaign, according to the Times.



The Reds narrowly missed out on ending their league title drought after Manchester City pipped them to the title by a point last season.













While they won the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp is keen to end Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a top flight title and the Reds are keen to again push for it next season.



The Reds are scheduled to open their campaign against newly promoted Norwich City and it has been slotted as the first game of the Premier League season 9th August, Friday night.





Liverpool are now considering scrapping one of their pre-season friendlies to better prepare for the opening league clash at Anfield.







For now, Liverpool are scheduled to host Bundesliga giants Schalke on Merseyside on 6th August, Tuesday in a pre-season friendly.



But with the fixture schedule out, the Reds are rethinking whether to play Schalke just a few days before the crucial league opener against Norwich.





Liverpool are yet to ask the Premier League to move the Norwich game due to their friendly commitment.

