Malcom’s Agent Booked In For Barcelona Meeting, Club Aware of Arsenal and Tottenham Interest

Malcom's agent is set to travel to Barcelona next week for talks with the Catalan giants, who are aware that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur hold an interest in the winger.



The Brazilian struggled for game time over the course of the season, failing to live up to expectations after landing from Bordeaux last summer.











Barcelona are prepared to consider selling Malcom as he is one of a number of players in the squad who can command a good price.



But they are also equally happy to keep hold of him to use as a quality backup option.





According to Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo, Malcom's agent is due to meet with Barcelona next week and the winger is keen to stay at the Camp Nou, even if it means another season of limited game time, as he bids to work his way into the side.







Barcelona are claimed to be aware of interest in the wide-man from Arsenal and Tottenham.



Malcom's agent will use the meeting to seek to clarify how Barcelona see his client and their plans for the future.





The Brazilian still has four years left to run on his contract at the Camp Nou.



