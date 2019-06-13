Maybe Puts Too Much Pressure On Himself – Belgium U21 Coach On Chelsea Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgium Under-21 coach Johan Walem feels Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda may well put too much pressure on himself after years of being told he is the finest of his generation.



Musonda, who joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2012, was hailed as a mercurial talent in his first few seasons with the London club.











Despite making his senior debut for the Blues under Antonio Conte, Musonda has failed to live up to the hype surrounding his potential at Stamford Bridge.



The 22-year-old flattered to deceive during a loan spell with Celtic last season, while his recent time in the Eredivise with Vitesse this term was a disaster as injuried rendered it almost meaningless.





As such, Musonda has missed out on the Belgium squad for the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino this month.







And Walem feels the Chelsea youngster puts too much pressure on himself and too little effort to support the claim that he is the greatest Belgian talent ever.



The Belgium Under-21 coach admitted Musonda is probably the greatest talent he has ever coached, but conceded he cannot offer a chance to someone who does not show up for youth games with the national team.





Walem also stressed he will not blame Musonda, as it is difficult to handle the pressure of being called a great talent at such a young age.



“He is perhaps the greatest talent I had in my care, but I also have to be honest with my group and give the right signal”, Walem told Sport/Voetbal Magazine.



“I can't close my eyes if someone doesn't show up for a match.



“Musonda Junior was regarded as the greatest Belgian talent ever, but he did not make that happen.



“Maybe he puts too much pressure on himself.



"He has always been told that he was the best, the finest and the strongest.



“Dealing with that is not easy. I don't blame him. That is asking for misery”



Musonda has a contract at Chelsea that runs until 2022 and it remains to be seen what the Blues will look to do with him this summer.

