X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/06/2019 - 23:13 BST

Minimal Compensation Claims Refuted, Juventus To Pay £5m Plus For Maurizio Sarri

 




Chelsea have agreed to let Maurizio Sarri leave for Juventus, but the Italian champions will need to pay £5m plus in compensation, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It was claimed in Italy on Thursday evening that Juventus have reached an agreement with Chelsea to take Sarri to Turin.

 



It was also suggested that Juventus will pay minimal compensation to Chelsea, with the good relations between the two clubs having smoothed the deal.

But the Serie A champions will need to pay £5m plus in compensation to buy Sarri out of the final year of his Chelsea contract.
 


Juventus will have to dig deep and pay for the pleasure of appointing Sarri as their new coach.



Chelsea are expected to move quickly to bring in a successor to Sarri as they look to lose no time, with pre-season approaching.

Derby County boss Frank Lampard has been tipped as the front-runner for the job at Stamford Bridge.
 


Sarri led Chelsea to a top four finish in the Premier League, along with to the final of the EFL Cup and success in the Europa League, during his season in charge.

 