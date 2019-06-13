XRegister
13/06/2019 - 15:16 BST

No Takers Yet For Leeds United Linked Striker As Club Desperate To Offload

 




Fenerbahce are desperate to ship out Leeds United linked Michael Frey, but are struggling to find a new home for him.

The Swiss striker joined the Turkish giants from FC Zurich last year and had a poor first season, scoring just three league goals and struggled to remain fit.  

 



Fenerbahce want to carry out major surgery on their squad in the summer following a disastrous season, and are keen to offload Frey ahead of the start of the new campaign.

However, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, the club are struggling to find takers for Frey, who has failed to impress in Turkish football since his arrival.
 


Leeds have been linked with holding an interest in Frey, but it is unclear whether the Whites are prepared to make a move to take him to Elland Road.



It has been suggested the Yellow Canaries are even prepared to allow Frey to depart on a free loan deal to get him off the books.

Fenerbahce coach Ersun Yanal does not want him in his squad next season and has made it clear Frey should be offloaded.
 


Frey signed a four-year contract when he arrived at Fenerbahce and the club will hope to find a new home for him soon.   
 