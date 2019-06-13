Plymouth Boss Confirms Discussions With Rangers Over Possible Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has revealed that Steven Gerrard is in talks with him to try and organise a pre-season friendly between Rangers and the Pilgrims this month.



Liverpool-born Lowe was appointed as manager at Plymouth last week, after the club parted ways with Derek Adams following their relegation to League Two this season.











The Pilgrims boss is already preparing for next season in a bid to try and help the side win back promotion to the third tier next year.



And ahead of their pre-season schedule, Lowe has revealed the Pilgrims are working on organising a friendly game with Rangers at Home Park this month.





The Englishman admitted that it looks unlikely as it has been left late, but insists discussions are ongoing to try and organise it.







“He’s going to have a look at some dates to see if they have got any availability, whether it’s a Tuesday, a Wednesday, a Saturday, a Sunday – whatever we can try and get”, Lowe was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“It’s looking a bit unlikely but we will try. If we need anyone from them, or maybe we can sell one of their players to them and make a few quid maybe, I don’t know.





“We are in discussions all the time. He’s a good friend and I wish him all the best.



“We are trying. I have been on the phone to Bristol City, I have been on the phone to Cardiff and I have been on the phone to Rangers to try to get them down.



“We have got two Saturdays that we could fill at the moment, depending on where we go and what we do.”



Rangers have already confirmed pre-season friendlies against Oxford United, Marseille and Blackburn Rovers, before their Europa League qualifiers on 11th July.

