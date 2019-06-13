Rangers Confirm Greg Stewart Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have confirmed the arrival of Greg Stewart.



The Gers were expected to snap up the former Aberdeen man following the expiry of his contract Birmingham City and they have now added the 29-year-old to the ranks at Ibrox.











Stewart has put pen to paper to a contract to keep him at the Glasgow giants until the summer of 2021.



He spent the first six months of the recently concluded season on loan at Kilmarnock before then switching to Aberdeen as he ended the campaign in the Scottish Premiership.





Stewart will now continue to ply his trade in the Scottish top flight.







The forward arrives without costing Rangers a transfer fee and further adds to the options available to boss Steven Gerrard.



Stewart caught the eye through his performances at Dundee and on the back of it earned a move south of the border with Birmingham City.





Now back in Scotland on a permanent basis, Stewart will look to kick on at Rangers.



