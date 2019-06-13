XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/06/2019 - 17:05 BST

Rangers Confirm Greg Stewart Signing

 




Rangers have confirmed the arrival of Greg Stewart.

The Gers were expected to snap up the former Aberdeen man following the expiry of his contract Birmingham City and they have now added the 29-year-old to the ranks at Ibrox.

 



Stewart has put pen to paper to a contract to keep him at the Glasgow giants until the summer of 2021.

He spent the first six months of the recently concluded season on loan at Kilmarnock before then switching to Aberdeen as he ended the campaign in the Scottish Premiership.
 


Stewart will now continue to ply his trade in the Scottish top flight.



The forward arrives without costing Rangers a transfer fee and further adds to the options available to boss Steven Gerrard.

Stewart caught the eye through his performances at Dundee and on the back of it earned a move south of the border with Birmingham City.
 


Now back in Scotland on a permanent basis, Stewart will look to kick on at Rangers.

 