X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/06/2019 - 12:24 BST

Roma Identify Liverpool Loan Star As Potential Option

 




Roma have zeroed in on Liverpool loanee Loris Karius to strengthen their options between the sticks in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The 25-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield last summer and subsequently secured a two-year loan switch to Turkey with Besiktas.  

 



Karius featured prominently for Besiktas throughout the recently concluded season and notched up 35 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Despite still having another year remaining on his loan deal with Besiktas, the shot-stopper has attracted interest from elsewhere in the summer transfer window.
 


According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Roma have identified Karius as a candidate to strengthen their goalkeeping department ahead of the upcoming season.



It is claimed the Giallorossi have zeroed in on both Karius and Pau Lopez of Real Betis as their targets to replace Robin Olsen, who could leave the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether Roma step up their chase for Karius by making a concrete approach to snare him away from Istanbul in the coming weeks.
 


Besiktas reserve an option to buy Karius from Liverpool on a permanent basis.

The German has a contract at Anfield that runs until 2021.

He made 49 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Mainz in 2016.   
 