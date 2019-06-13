Tanguy Ndombele Weighing Options As More Than Just Tottenham Chase His Signature

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are not the only club trying to sign Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and the player is taking the time to carefully consider his next move.



Ndombele is likely to leave Lyon this summer and Les Gones have enlisted the help of an agent in an attempt to realise their asking price of between €80m and €100m.











Several clubs have been interested in the France international, with Tottenham credited with opening talks to take him to north London.



But Lyon have been linked with having already rejected one proposal from Spurs and the jury is out on whether Tottenham can present an offer the French side deem acceptable.





According to French broadcaster TF1, Tottenham are one of several clubs in talks for Ndombele, with Manchester United also claimed to be holding conversations with Lyon.







Italian champions Juventus are also interested in the midfielder, while Paris Saint-Germain also indicated to his entourage their willingness to sign him.



But no agreement is yet in place and the player himself is taking his time to decide on which club to join.





Ndombele is claimed to be deliberating over all his options and is yet to take a call on his future.

