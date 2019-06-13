Watford Make Approach To Land Celtic Linked French Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford have opened talks for the signature of teenage Nantes centre-back Nathan Gassama, who has been linked with Scottish champions Celtic.



The 18-year-old centre-back is currently on a training contract until 2021 with Nantes and is yet to sign professional terms with the French club.











His performances in French youth football have alerted several clubs and scouts from a number of top European teams have been keeping tabs on his development.



Several clubs have been linked with Gassama, including Celtic, with suitors keeping a close eye on the teenage defender and his exploits at Nantes.





But Watford are the ones who have taken a concrete step to sign Gassama and according to French radio station RMC Sport, they have made an approach for the talent.







The two clubs have opened negotiations for the young defender’s possible move to Vicarage Road this summer.



Watford will be hopeful that they will be able to strike a deal to snare the Gassama away from Nantes ahead of next season.





It remains to be seen whether any of his other suitors step up on their interest after watching Watford make their move.

