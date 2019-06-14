AC Milan Believe Arsenal Target’s Asking Price Is Excessive

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan believe Fiorentina’s valuation of Arsenal target Jordan Veretout is excessive.



The 26-year-old has quickly established himself as an integral member of the first team set-up at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, since making the switch from Aston Villa in 2017.











Veretout has maintained his consistent run of form this season and remains a wanted man in the ongoing summer transfer window.



All of Napoli, Roma and Arsenal have been continually linked with wanting to snare Veretout away from Florence ahead of the upcoming season.





However, the clubs face stern competition from AC Milan, who have been looking to steal a march on the competition.







But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri feel the asking price set by Fiorentina for Veretout is excessive.



AC Milan want to do the deal, but are also unwilling to meet the €25m fee demanded by Fiorentina for Veretout.





As such, it remains to be seen whether both clubs can reach an agreement for the sale of Veretout in the coming weeks.



The Frenchman directly contributed to eight goals in Serie A this term, as Fiorentina finished in 16th place.



La Viola have locked down Veretout to a contract that expires only in the summer of 2021.

