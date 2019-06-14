Andre Gomes Puts Pressure On For Everton Move, Toffees Closing On West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Andre Gomes’ insistence on staying at Goodison Park has put Everton firmly in the lead to work out an agreement with Barcelona, despite interest from West Ham.



The midfielder spent last season on loan at Everton and his performances in the Premier League did pique the interest of several clubs in the top tier of English football.











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with an interested in the Portugal international and West Ham even tabled bids with Barcelona to take the midfielder to east London this summer.



But Everton have now emerged as the favourites to land the player on a permanent deal this summer as Gomes is claimed to be keen on staying at Goodison Park.





And according to Catalan daily Sport, Everton are closing in on securing an agreement with Barcelona for the signature of the 25-year-old this summer.







The Merseyside outfit have been in talks with Barcelona, who want €30m for the player, but Everton are confident of bringing down the price.



There are other clubs who have also been in touch with Barcelona for Gomes but the player has been putting pressure on Barcelona to get a deal done with Everton.





The midfielder’s will is now firmly the key behind Everton leading the chase to sign him this summer.

