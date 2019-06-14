Atletico Madrid Becoming Confident of Signing Arsenal Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are becoming increasingly optimistic about signing Arsenal defensive target Mario Hermoso this summer.



Espanyol signed the defender from Real Madrid’s academy in 2017 and the 23-year-old has impressed over the course of the last two seasons at the Catalan club.











Several clubs have been interested in snapping up the centre-back and Arsenal are believed to be keen on doing a €20m deal to take Hermoso to north London this summer.



Atletico Madrid have also been keeping tabs on him, but there is always the threat of Real Madrid exercising their buy-back clause to sign him back for a fee of €7m.





But according to Madrid-based daily Marca, Los Colchoneros are confident that Real Madrid are not considering taking the defender back to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season.







It has been claimed that Real Madrid are happy to see their former player join another club and see 50 per cent of his transfer fee fill their coffers.



Real Madrid’s presumed ambivalence towards Hermoso has given confidence to Atletico Madrid to push forward with their efforts to sign the Spaniard this summer.





The player has a year left on his contract and he is willing to leave Espanyol this year in order to take the next step forward in his career.



Atletico Madrid have offered a fee of €20m, but Espanyol are believed to be holding out for €40m.



But with the player likely to push for a move, the Spanish giants are confident that an agreement will be reached this summer.

