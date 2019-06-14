XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2019 - 20:55 BST

Atletico Madrid Becoming Confident of Signing Arsenal Defensive Target

 




Atletico Madrid are becoming increasingly optimistic about signing Arsenal defensive target Mario Hermoso this summer.

Espanyol signed the defender from Real Madrid’s academy in 2017 and the 23-year-old has impressed over the course of the last two seasons at the Catalan club.  

 



Several clubs have been interested in snapping up the centre-back and Arsenal are believed to be keen on doing a €20m deal to take Hermoso to north London this summer.

Atletico Madrid have also been keeping tabs on him, but there is always the threat of Real Madrid exercising their buy-back clause to sign him back for a fee of €7m.
 


But according to Madrid-based daily Marca, Los Colchoneros are confident that Real Madrid are not considering taking the defender back to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season.



It has been claimed that Real Madrid are happy to see their former player join another club and see 50 per cent of his transfer fee fill their coffers.

Real Madrid’s presumed ambivalence towards Hermoso has given confidence to Atletico Madrid to push forward with their efforts to sign the Spaniard this summer.
 


The player has a year left on his contract and he is willing to leave Espanyol this year in order to take the next step forward in his career.

Atletico Madrid have offered a fee of €20m, but Espanyol are believed to be holding out for €40m.

But with the player likely to push for a move, the Spanish giants are confident that an agreement will be reached this summer.   
 