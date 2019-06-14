Blow For Manchester United As LFP Tell Youngster Contract With Monaco Applies

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) have rejected the appeal of Manchester United target Hannibal Mejbri to terminate his contract with Monaco.



The 16-year-old midfielder has been involved in a row with Monaco in order to force his exit from the club over the last few months.











Monaco believe they have a legitimate contract in place with the player, but the youngster’s family appealed to the LFP to invalidate the contract as it was a private agreement before Mejbri turned 16.



The LFP entertained the youngster and his family’s appeal, but according to French radio station RMC Sport, they have dismissed the claim and found the contract legitimate.





It means the player is still contracted to Monaco despite his desperation to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.







Manchester United have been in talks with the player and his entourage and have been interested in taking him to England.



But now the Premier League giants would have to reach an agreement with Monaco in order to sign the Mejbri.





The club’s hopes of snapping up the youngster on a free transfer have been dashed.

