06 October 2018

14/06/2019 - 10:07 BST

Boost For Leicester As Manchester United and Tottenham Not Pushing For Youri Tielemans

 




Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are not currently chasing Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, with Leicester City pushing to sign him on a permanent deal.

The midfielder impressed in the Premier League during his loan stint in the second half of last season at Leicester and had many clubs showing interest in him.  

 



Brendan Rodgers wants to sign the Belgian this summer and Leicester are claimed to be pushing to complete the deal to acquire him on a permanent contract.

But Manchester United and Tottenham have reportedly been keeping tabs on the player with a view to signing him from under Leicester’s noses ahead of next season.
 


The player also admitted that he is flattered about their interest in him, but according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, for the moment the two clubs are not pushing to sign Tielemans.



Manchester United have been keeping an eye on the Belgium international, but he is not a first choice target and is down the pecking order on their transfer shortlist.

Tottenham have moved away from Tielemans and are believed to be considering other options.
 


At the moment, only Leicester are actively looking to sign Tielemans and take him back to the King Power Stadium this summer.   
 