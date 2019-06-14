Bournemouth Mull New Contract For Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bournemouth are considering locking down Leeds United and Norwich City loan target Mark Travers to a new and improved deal at the Vitality Stadium, according to the Daily Echo.



The 20-year-old impressed when he was handed a shock Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur during the 1-0 win for Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium last month.













Travers made a number of excellent saves during the game and was named man of the match for his heroic performance in his senior debut for the Cherries.



Despite keeping his place in the playing eleven for the final game of the season against Crystal Palace, it remains unlikely that he will feature prominently again next season.





As such, the goalkeeper is looking for regular first team action next season and has emerged as a target for newly-promoted Norwich and Championship side Leeds.







Both teams want to snare Travers away from the south coast on loan this summer, as they gear up for the upcoming season.



And it is claimed the Cherries are considering locking down Travers to a new and improved deal at the Vitality stadium to secure his long-term future with the club.





It remains to be seen whether Norwich and Leeds can get over the line in their attempts to land Travers on loan this summer.



The Republic of Ireland star was called up to represent the senior team for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar, but he was forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury.



He joined the youth ranks at Bournemouth from Shamrock Rovers in Ireland back in 2016.

