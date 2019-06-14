XRegister
06 October 2018

14/06/2019 - 10:03 BST

Brighton See Bid For Arsenal Linked Winger Rejected

 




Genk have rejected an offer from Brighton for Arsenal target Leandro Trossard, but the two clubs have continued to hold talks.

The 24-year-old winger is coming from an impressive season, scoring 22 goals and providing eleven assists for his Genk team-mates.  

 



He has been heavily linked with a move away from Genk this summer and has long been considered a target for Premier League giants Arsenal during the ongoing window.

But the first moves for Trossard have come from another Premier League side in Brighton, who recently tabled an offer for the winger.
 


And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Genk rejected the initial offer from the Seagulls for the winger.



Brighton have not lost hope after seeing their first bid fail and have continued to be in negotiations with Genk to reach an agreement for Trossard’s potential move to England.

New manager Graham Potter is known for his emphasis on attacking football and he is keen to add more creative quality to his Brighton squad this summer.
 


It remains to be seen whether Arsenal look to firm up their interest in the Belgian following the move from Brighton.   
 