Claim From France: Crystal Palace and Newcastle United Amongst Host of Clubs Keen On Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are amongst a host of clubs interested in snapping up Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana.



The 24-year-old box-to-box midfielder has kicked on with his development at Udinese over the course of the last 12 months and now, following his third season in the Italian top flight, has 80 Serie A appearances to his name.











Fofana, who was on the books at Manchester City before leaving to make his mark in the senior game, is attracting a growing list of suitors.



The Paris-born midfielder has Crystal Palace, Newcastle, AC Milan, Napoli and Torino all interested in securing his services, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.





He also has interest from France in the shape of Rennes and a summer transfer scrap is now looming.







Udinese have Fofana under contract until 2022 and are in a strong position to dictate the terms of his departure.



The Italian side paid Manchester City a fee of £2.5m to sign him in 2016.





Despite turning out for France at various youth levels, the midfielder opted to represent the Ivory Coast at international level.



