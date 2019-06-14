Claim From Spain: La Liga Side’s CEO In London, Talks To Sign Crystal Palace and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis CEO Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan is in London for talks to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is also a target for Crystal Palace and West Ham United.



Mitrovic netted eleven Premier League goals last season, but it was not enough to stop Fulham from finishing 19th in the league table and being relegated to the Championship.











However, his performances in an underperforming team impressed many and several Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in signing the former Newcastle United hitman.



Crystal Palace are believed to be eyeing a move for the Fulham hitman, while West Ham have been linked, but it has been claimed there is serious interest in the Serbian from Spain at the moment.





According to local Andalusian broadcaster Canal Sur, Real Betis are pushing forward with their attempts to sign the striker from Fulham and take him to Spain.







Betis CEO Lopez Catalan is in London and has been in talks with Fulham and the striker’s representatives over signing him.



The Spanish club are keen to get a deal over the line and take the enigmatic striker to Spain this summer.





Mitrovic would be likely to be one of Betis’ record signings if they successful complete negotiations to buy him.

