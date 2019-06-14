David Turnbull Not In Glasgow For Celtic Medical, Move In Danger

Follow @insidefutbol





David Turnbull has not been back in Glasgow for a medical with Celtic and is currently on holiday, as a planned switch to Parkhead teeters on the brink of collapse, according to the Daily Record.



Celtic have had an offer for the highly-rated midfielder accepted by Motherwell and Turnbull was tipped to make the move to the Scottish champions.











The Bhoys wanted to push the £3m deal over the line today, but contrary to reports, Turnbull has not been back in Glasgow for a medical and is on holiday.



But his representatives have sensationally rejected a contract offer from Celtic and are shopping the midfielder around clubs in England.





Celtic feel they have made a fair offer to Turnbull, but it appears the player's representatives feel better terms can be found south of the border.







The Motherwell midfielder's switch to Celtic is now on the brink of collapse.



Celtic are not planning to move on their contract offer, meaning that the proposal appears to be a take it or leave it affair for Turnbull.





The 19-year-old was a standout performer at Fir Park during the recently concluded season and could well attract interest from wealthy English clubs.



