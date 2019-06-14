XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2019 - 16:55 BST

David Turnbull Not In Glasgow For Celtic Medical, Move In Danger

 




David Turnbull has not been back in Glasgow for a medical with Celtic and is currently on holiday, as a planned switch to Parkhead teeters on the brink of collapse, according to the Daily Record.

Celtic have had an offer for the highly-rated midfielder accepted by Motherwell and Turnbull was tipped to make the move to the Scottish champions.

 



The Bhoys wanted to push the £3m deal over the line today, but contrary to reports, Turnbull has not been back in Glasgow for a medical and is on holiday.

But his representatives have sensationally rejected a contract offer from Celtic and are shopping the midfielder around clubs in England.
 


Celtic feel they have made a fair offer to Turnbull, but it appears the player's representatives feel better terms can be found south of the border.



The Motherwell midfielder's switch to Celtic is now on the brink of collapse.

Celtic are not planning to move on their contract offer, meaning that the proposal appears to be a take it or leave it affair for Turnbull.
 


The 19-year-old was a standout performer at Fir Park during the recently concluded season and could well attract interest from wealthy English clubs.

 