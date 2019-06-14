Departing Sunderland Star Prefers Extending Stay Abroad Despite Interest From Sparta Rotterdam

Follow @insidefutbol





Departing Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter wants to continue playing abroad, despite interest from his homeland in the form of Sparta Rotterdam.



The 32-year-old, who joined Sunderland during the summer of 2017, went on to make just a single appearance off the bench for the Black Cats in League One this term.











As such, Sunderland have decided against retaining him for the upcoming season and the shot-stopper will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of this month when his deal expires.



Despite struggling for playing time during the recently concluded season. Ruiter has attracted the interest of Sparta Rotterdam ahead of the upcoming season.





The Dutch side have secured promotion to the Eredivisie and want to sign Ruiter on a free transfer to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming domestic season in the Netherlands.







However, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, Ruiter wants to continue his career abroad, instead of returning to the Netherlands this summer.



It is unclear what other offers he has, but the departing Sunderland man could opt against joining Sparta Rotterdam in the summer transfer window.





Sparta Rotterdam finished runners-up in the Dutch second tier this term.



They have also been linked with a swoop to re-sign Michael Verrips, who left the club to join Belgian side KV Mechelen last summer.



Luke Molyneux, who also failed to earn an extension at Sunderland, has already agreed to join Hartlepool United in the fifth-tier in England.

