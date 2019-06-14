Eredivisie Side Want Southampton Star, Player Sold On Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





AZ Alkmaar are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie this summer, with the player also keen on a move.



Feyenoord signed the midfielder from Southampton on loan last year and they have an option to make the move permanent this summer.











But the Dutch outfit have not been impressed with Clasie’s performances and are not sold on signing him on a permanent deal this year.



The Dutchman still has a year left on his contract with the club and the midfielder is aware that he is not part of Southampton’s plans for next season.





He wants to stay in the Netherlands and, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, AZ Alkmaar have come forward and are interested in signing him from the Saints this summer.







AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot has spoken with the player about his plans for him and the midfielder is convinced about the move.



Clasie is even ready to accept a pay cut in order to push through the move and is hopeful Southampton will release him from his contract.





AZ Alkmaar are also prepared to negotiate a fee with Southampton, but it will depend on what level of money the Saints end up demanding for the Dutchman.

