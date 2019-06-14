XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2019 - 10:13 BST

Eredivisie Side Want Southampton Star, Player Sold On Switch

 




AZ Alkmaar are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie this summer, with the player also keen on a move.

Feyenoord signed the midfielder from Southampton on loan last year and they have an option to make the move permanent this summer.  

 



But the Dutch outfit have not been impressed with Clasie’s performances and are not sold on signing him on a permanent deal this year.

The Dutchman still has a year left on his contract with the club and the midfielder is aware that he is not part of Southampton’s plans for next season.
 


He wants to stay in the Netherlands and, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, AZ Alkmaar have come forward and are interested in signing him from the Saints this summer.



AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot has spoken with the player about his plans for him and the midfielder is convinced about the move.

Clasie is even ready to accept a pay cut in order to push through the move and is hopeful Southampton will release him from his contract.
 


AZ Alkmaar are also prepared to negotiate a fee with Southampton, but it will depend on what level of money the Saints end up demanding for the Dutchman.   
 