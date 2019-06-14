Everton and West Ham In Talks With Barcelona Shot-stopper

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and West Ham are in talks with the representatives of Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.



Cillessen wants to leave Barcelona this summer after spending three seasons at the club as Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s understudy and making just 32 appearances for the club.











The Dutchman has been open about his need to play regular football as he enters his 30s and has told the club that he wants to find the exit door ahead of next season.



Manchester United have probed the possibility of signing him, but no concrete offer is on his table from the Premier League giants.





But there is fresh English interest in Cillessen as according to Catalan daily Sport, Everton and West Ham are in negotiations with the goalkeeper.







The two Premier League clubs have come forward with their offers for the Dutchman, who is ready to move to England this summer.



Everton and West Ham are looking to thrash out an agreement with the player first before approaching Barcelona to negotiate a fee.





However, it remains to be seen what kind of role the two clubs are offering Cillessen as both Everton and West Ham have established first choice goalkeepers in Jordan Pickford and Lukasz Fabianski, respectively.

