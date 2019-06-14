Gianfranco Zola Rejects Chelsea Ambassadorial Role, Set To Leave Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Gianfranco Zola is set to leave Chelsea this summer after the club only offered him an ambassadorial role at Stamford Bridge, according to the Times.



The Chelsea legend returned to Stamford Bridge last summer as part of Maurizio Sarri’s backroom staff but only signed a one-year deal with the club.











With Sarri about to leave for Juventus, there were question marks over Zola’s future at the club going forward and it seems a decision has been made.



Zola will leave Chelsea in the coming days after he was told that the club have no plans for him in a coaching role next season.





The Italian was instead offered an ambassadorial role at Chelsea, which he promptly rejected and he is set to leave the club in the coming days.







Zola wants to further develop his coaching career and will look for such a role elsewhere.



Chelsea have an agreement in place with Juventus for Sarri’s exit and the Italian’s departure from the club is expected to be announced soon.





The Blues have prepared a three-man shortlist of managerial targets, which includes Frank Lampard, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo and RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick.

