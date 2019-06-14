I Know Him – Liam Kelly Says Mark Warburton Dealings At Rangers Key To QPR Move

Follow @insidefutbol





QPR new boy Liam Kelly has admitted that his interactions with Mark Warburton at Rangers formed the basis for his decision to agree to switch to Loftus Road.



The R's have snapped up the former Rangers goalkeeper, with the 23-year-old putting pen to paper to a four-year deal with the English Championship club.











Kelly will reunite with former Rangers boss Warburton at QPR and makes no bones about just how highly he rates the manager.



The shot-stopper revealed that he found Warburton to be superb during their dealings at Rangers and was instantly attracted by the chance to work with him once again.





Kelly told QPR's official site: "Knowing the manager and how his teams play, it was something I couldn’t say no to.







"How the gaffer conducts himself is brilliant and that was a really attractive part of the move", he added.



Kelly impressed at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership in the recently concluded season and notched up 40 appearances across all competitions.





The goalkeeper will battle with Joe Lumley at QPR as he bids to catch Warburton's eye and stake a claim for the spot between the sticks.



Kelly came through the youth ranks at Rangers, but was sold to Livingston last summer, ending his association with the Gers.



