06 October 2018

14/06/2019 - 16:16 BST

June's Salary – Maurizio Sarri's Representative Thrashes Out Minor Issues With Chelsea

 




Maurizio Sarri's representative is holding talks with Chelsea to iron out the final details of the Italian's departure for Juventus.

Chelsea have an agreement in principle to release Sarri from his contract, to allow him to take over at Juventus, and the Italian champions will pay around £5m in compensation.

 



But there are still small issues to resolve and, according to Sky Italia, Sarri's representative has been holding talks with Chelsea this afternoon to finalise the termination of the manager's contract.

On the agenda are smaller issues, such as Sarri's salary for this month.
 


Meanwhile, the agent who has been leading the push to take Sarri to Juventus, Fali Ramadani, is in Milan.



Ramadani is in touch with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as he bids to guide an agreement for the former Napoli coach over the line.

Sarri's Juventus contract is being worked on and is tipped to run for two years, with an option for a further year.
 


The Italian is now all but certain to become the new Juventus coach, with Chelsea having been linked with wanting Frank Lampard to become his successor at Stamford Bridge.

 