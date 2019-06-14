XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/06/2019 - 10:47 BST

Juventus Poised To Lock Down Everton Target On New Contract

 




Juventus are poised to lock down Everton target Moise Kean to a long-term contract at the Allianz Stadium as they bid to keep control of his future.

The 19-year-old was linked with a move away from Turin during the January transfer window, after Juventus failed to give him regular first team action.  


 



However, the Italian champions rate him highly and dished out opportunities to him during all but one of their last 12 games in Serie A in the recently concluded season.

Despite his renaissance in Turin towards the end of this season, Kean has continued to attract interest from Italy and abroad in the summer transfer window.
 


Lazio have expressed their desire to lure him away from Turin, while Everton have joined them by lodging an enquiry for the highly-rated striker.



And according to Italian daily Corriere Torino, Juventus are now set to lock down Kean to a long-term contract, amidst interest from elsewhere this summer.

It is claimed the youngster will put pen-to-paper on a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2024 and see him earn around €2m per season.
 


Kean, who came up through the ranks at Juventus, is not minded to leave Turin for another club just yet.

But he could rethink the situation if Juventus do not hand him regular playing time.  
 