Lazio Set Asking Price For Goalkeeper Amid Arsenal and Tottenham Links

Lazio president Claudio Lotito wants a minimum of €50m to cash in on Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Thomas Strakosha this summer.



The Albanian shot-stopper has impressed for Lazio during the recently concluded season in Italy, where he notched up 44 appearances in all competitions.













Lazio are well aware of the fact that Strakosha’s stock has risen over the course of the season, with the Italian club prepared to face a battle to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico beyond the summer.



Tottenham have identified Strakosha as the long-term successor to Hugo Lloris, while their rivals Arsenal view him as someone to offer competition to Bernd Leno at the Emirates.





As such, Lazio have even identified a potential replacement for Strakosha, should they fail to retain the services of their first-choice goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.







And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Lazio president Claudio Lotito wants a minimum of €50m to cash in on Strakosha this summer.



It is claimed that Lotito values Strakosha in the region of €50m to €55m and looks unlikely to settle for any less, amidst interest from the Premier League clubs.





Spurs have been linked with big-money deals for Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, while Arsenal are facing a cash-strapped summer due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League.



It remains to be seen whether the north London clubs are prepared to match Lazio’s valuation for Strakosha, who is under contract in Rome until 2022.



The 24-year-old has been capped eight times by Albania.

