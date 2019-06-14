XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2019 - 14:07 BST

Lazio Set Asking Price For Goalkeeper Amid Arsenal and Tottenham Links

 




Lazio president Claudio Lotito wants a minimum of €50m to cash in on Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Thomas Strakosha this summer.

The Albanian shot-stopper has impressed for Lazio during the recently concluded season in Italy, where he notched up 44 appearances in all competitions.  


 



Lazio are well aware of the fact that Strakosha’s stock has risen over the course of the season, with the Italian club prepared to face a battle to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico beyond the summer.

Tottenham have identified Strakosha as the long-term successor to Hugo Lloris, while their rivals Arsenal view him as someone to offer competition to Bernd Leno at the Emirates.
 


As such, Lazio have even identified a potential replacement for Strakosha, should they fail to retain the services of their first-choice goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.



And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Lazio president Claudio Lotito wants a minimum of €50m to cash in on Strakosha this summer.

It is claimed that Lotito values Strakosha in the region of €50m to €55m and looks unlikely to settle for any less, amidst interest from the Premier League clubs.
 


Spurs have been linked with big-money deals for Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, while Arsenal are facing a cash-strapped summer due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether the north London clubs are prepared to match Lazio’s valuation for Strakosha, who is under contract in Rome until 2022.

The 24-year-old has been capped eight times by Albania.   
 