Leeds United Linked Striker Wants To Stay In Turkey Despite Out-of-favour Status At Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey, who has been linked with Leeds United, is happy in Turkey and would like to remain in the country beyond the summer.



The 24-year-old joined the Turkish giants from FC Zurich in Switzerland last summer, after putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal.











However, Frey has endured a disappointing start to his career with Fenerbahce, where he scored just three goals in the league this term, as they finished sixth in the table.



Despite his miserable debut season with Fenerbahce, Leeds have been linked with wanting Frey ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.





And Fenerbahce have no intention of keeping him at the club beyond the summer, as they aim to bounce back from the disappointment of the recently concluded domestic campaign.







Fenerbahce coach Ersun Yanal wants the striker off the books and the club are even prepared to let Frey leave on a free loan deal this summer, amidst the talk of Leeds wanting him.



But according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Frey remains happy in Turkey and is not minded to move away from the Super Lig.





It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to make a concrete effort to snare Frey away from Istanbul during the summer transfer window, but if they do they may have work to do to convince the Swiss to leave Turkey.

