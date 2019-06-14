Leeds United Poised To Hold On To Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are poised to hold on to Spanish coach Carlos Corberan as Cultural Leonesa are set to turn back to Jose Manuel Aira.



Corberan has made a name for himself in the coaching fraternity working at Elland Road, with the Spaniard relied upon by Marcelo Bielsa.











The Spaniard is part of Bielsa’s coaching staff and also has the additional responsibility of being the Leeds Under-23s coach.



He has been linked with a move to Spain this summer with Cultural Leonesa believed to be keen on offering him the coach’s role for next season.





But according to Leeds Live, Corberan will continue working at Bielsa at Leeds and will not be joining the Spanish third tier side.







They are set to turn towards Jose Manuel Aira, who coached them from December until the end of last season, and are expected to offer him the full-time role.



Leeds have been reluctant to lose Corberan and he is rated highly at Elland Road.





The Whites will hope that the Spaniard will take his work with the Leeds youngster to the next level in the coming months.

