Liverpool Star’s Agents Hold Talks With Serie A Club, Visit Side’s HQ

Dejan Lovren's representatives were at AC Milan's headquarters this morning to discuss a potential move for the Liverpool defender.



The Croatian centre-back has been linked with a switch to the Rossoneri, who have identified him as a possible signing this summer.











While AC Milan are yet to approach Liverpool, they appear to be putting in the legwork with the player's representatives to see if Lovren would be willing to join and on what terms.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lovren's representatives were at the Serie A club's headquarters this morning.





The agents held discussions with AC Milan officials about a potential move to the San Siro for their client.







Lovren could be sold by Liverpool this summer, with the Croatian keen to make sure he is playing regular first team football when the new season rolls out.



It is unclear however whether AC Milan will be able to find an agreement with Liverpool.

