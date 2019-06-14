XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2019 - 21:03 BST

Manchester United’s Player In Exchange Request Falls On Deaf Inter Ears

 




Inter have rejected Manchester United’s attempt to include Milan Skriniar as part of the deal to let Romelu Lukaku move to the San Siro.

Lukaku is prepared to make the move to Serie A if Manchester United agree to sell him and he is Antonio Conte's top target.
 

 



Inter have identified the Belgian hitman as the striker they want, and they already have an agreement in place with the player over a contract and wages to the tune of €7.5 per year.

But negotiations with Manchester United have yielded little result as the Premier League giants have not moved away from their asking price of around €70m to €80m for Lukaku.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United did ask Inter to consider letting Skriniar move to Old Trafford as part of the deal to take Lukaku to Italy.



The Premier League giants are in the market for a centre-back and they have long held an interest in the Slovakian, who signed a new four-year contract at Inter last month.

The Nerazzurri rejected the proposal as the defender is essential to new coach Conte’s plans for next season.
 


Inter are looking to raise funds for Lukaku’s signing by selling Mauro Icardi this summer.   
 