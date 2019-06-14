Napoli Poised To Bid For Midfielder Arsenal Have First Refusal On

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are preparing to table an offer for Empoli midfielder Ismael Bennacer, a player Arsenal retain a first refusal on.



The 21-year-old moved to England in 2015, when he joined the youth ranks at Arsenal from French outfit AC Arles.











However, Bennacer failed to make a senior appearance for the Gunners and eventually joined Empoli in the summer of 2017 in search of first team football.



The midfielder's performances in Italy have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe, with Galatasaray, AC Milan and Lyon believed to be interested in him, while Arsenal made sure to include first refusal on him should he be sold in the future, in the terms of their agreement.





But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Serie A giants Napoli are set to make a concrete move to take Bennacer to the San Paolo this summer.







Napoli are claimed to be preparing an offer for the player and are set to approach Empoli with a bid of around €12m.



The 21-year-old has impressed the Napoli recruitment team and the club are now prepared to put in their first offer to sign him from Empoli.





However, Arsenal could still play a vital role in deciding Bennacer’s fate as they still retain first refusal option on the player.



But it is unclear whether the Gunners are prepared to pursue their former player at the moment.

