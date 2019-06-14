Napoli Slash Asking Price For Tottenham and Wolves Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have lowered their asking price for Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves target Amadou Diawara as they look to generate offers for him.



The 21-year-old has failed to win the trust of Carlo Ancelotti and was reduced to the role of a bit-part player for Napoli during the recently concluded season.













Napoli are open to offloading Diawara in the summer transfer window, should they receive the right offer for the player, who made just 13 appearances in the league this term.



Tottenham have been mooted as a potential destination for the midfielder due to his desire to play in the Champions League, while Wolves have also been linked with wanting him.





Napoli had initially slapped a hefty asking price on Diawara, amidst interest from elsewhere, including the Premier League in England.







However, according to Italian outlet Calcio Napoli 24, the club are now willing to lower their demands in a bid to accelerate the sale of Diawara this summer.



It is claimed Napoli have dropped their asking price to just €18m in their effort to tempt any of the potential suitors to make a concrete approach for Diawara.





And it remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Wolves act quickly to snap up Diawara on a permanent deal in the coming weeks.



Napoli have already rejected an offer from Hertha Berlin for Diawara, while talks with Fiorentina for the midfielder have gone off the boil.



The Guinean is under contract at Napoli until the summer of 2021.

