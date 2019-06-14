Newcastle United Yet To Be Contacted By Manchester United For Sean Longstaff

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have had no contact from Manchester United for their midfielder Sean Longstaff yet this summer, according to Sky Sports News.



Longstaff broke into the Newcastle squad first team squad in the second half of last season and managed to impress in the limited appearances he made in Rafael Benitez’s team.











Newcastle have been planning to offer him a new deal and the player himself recently said that he sees his future at St. James’ Park for the moment.



But Longstaff has been on Manchester United’s radar this summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be keen on getting his hands on the youngster.





Manchester United believe Longstaff is keen on a move to Old Trafford and are claimed to be preparing an offer of around £25m for the Newcastle academy product.







But Newcastle are yet to receive any approach from Manchester United for Longstaff despite all the speculation.



The north east giants remain keen on holding on to the young midfielder as they feel he has a big future in the game.





Manchester United scouts have highly recommended him to the club and believe they have unearthed a future star.

