Photo: Tottenham Wish Star Well Following Surgery

Tottenham Hotspur have wished Ben Davies a speedy recovery after he underwent groin surgery.



The left-back was struggling with the injury last season and was expected to go under the knife after the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.











But he delayed the procedure in order to be in the Wales squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary earlier this month.



With international commitments behind him, the defender underwent surgery earlier this week to get over the trouble of his groin problems.





Tottenham have confirmed he has gone under the knife and wished him well.







Spurs posted a photo of Davies on Twitter and wrote: “Speedy recovery Ben Davies.”



With almost two months left before the start of the season, the full-back is expected to recover in time for Tottenham’s 2019/20 campaign.





Tottenham will open their Premier League season with a home game against newly promoted Aston Villa on 10th August.

