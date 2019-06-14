XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2019 - 10:51 BST

Photo: Tottenham Wish Star Well Following Surgery

 




Tottenham Hotspur have wished Ben Davies a speedy recovery after he underwent groin surgery.

The left-back was struggling with the injury last season and was expected to go under the knife after the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.  

 



But he delayed the procedure in order to be in the Wales squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary earlier this month.

With international commitments behind him, the defender underwent surgery earlier this week to get over the trouble of his groin problems.
 


Tottenham have confirmed he has gone under the knife and wished him well.



Spurs posted a photo of Davies on Twitter and wrote: “Speedy recovery Ben Davies.”

With almost two months left before the start of the season, the full-back is expected to recover in time for Tottenham’s 2019/20 campaign.
 


Tottenham will open their Premier League season with a home game against newly promoted Aston Villa on 10th August.   
 