14/06/2019 - 20:59 BST

Soon You’ll Know – Arsenal and Man Utd Linked Adrien Rabiot On Future

 




Manchester United and Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot has confirmed talks with Juventus, but remained coy over his next club this summer.

Rabiot will be out of contract at the end of the month and has not played football since December when he refused to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.  


 



His future has been subject to speculation for the last year, with several clubs believed to be interested in snapping him up on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.

Rabiot’s representatives have met a host of sides, and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was recently in a meeting with the player’s entourage with talk of a four-year contract on his table from the Italian champions.
 


The France international confirmed that he did speak to Juventus, but stressed that he has no made a decision on his future yet.



Rabiot did concede that soon he will take a call on which club to join this summer.

“Juventus have looked at me and we spoke”, the midfielder told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.
 


“But we can’t say anything.

“I still don’t know where I am going. They are a great club where every good footballer would like to play.”

Asked about interest from Manchester United, the Frenchman said: “The same thing.

“I have to decide, I am on vacation for now.

“Soon you will know.”

Rabiot is an attractive prospect for clubs this summer due to his free transfer status.
 